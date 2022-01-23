Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $7.61 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after buying an additional 1,667,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $112.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.47 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

