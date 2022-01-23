Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $548,000 in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,970 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,366.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

