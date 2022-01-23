Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 3,501 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,858,000 after buying an additional 1,702,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,076,000 after buying an additional 221,653 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,980,000 after acquiring an additional 373,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 163,237 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

