Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 5,120 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 0.8% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,407,000 after purchasing an additional 390,950 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 949,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on URI. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.36.

Shares of URI opened at $297.17 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.22 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.