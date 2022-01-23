Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 503.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $6,587,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $6,335,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,017 shares of company stock worth $13,278,241. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

