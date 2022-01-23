Benchmark Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $546,668.99 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00003995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $546,668.99 and approximately $7,427.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006364 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,014,423 coins and its circulating supply is 379,811 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.