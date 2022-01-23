Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €86.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €90.93 ($103.33).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €76.96 ($87.45) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €79.27. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.