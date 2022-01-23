Berenberg Bank Cuts 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target to GBX 545

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($8.19) to GBX 545 ($7.44) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, restated a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $545.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

