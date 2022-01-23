BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 178.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $63,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,845 shares of company stock worth $47,587,078. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

SCHW opened at $89.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.