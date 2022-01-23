BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 38,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 431.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 132,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

FNDF stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

