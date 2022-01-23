BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.96.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

