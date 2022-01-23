BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $14,620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $7,522,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $7,363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $5,747,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $5,604,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $60.90 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72.

