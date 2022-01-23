BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,513,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15.

