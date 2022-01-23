BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $200.33 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,882,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

