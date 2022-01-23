BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 633.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 245,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 212,358 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.9% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $90.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.40 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

