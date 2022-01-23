Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.27.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

