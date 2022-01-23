BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,371 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,369,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBL opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $69.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

