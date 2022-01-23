Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 3,085 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Biechele Royce Advisors lessened its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Canon comprises about 1.3% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Canon were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 84,955 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.35. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

