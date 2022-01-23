Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Citigroup

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.20. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $1,876,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

