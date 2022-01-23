Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $96.00 and last traded at $96.00. 746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.50.

The company has a market cap of $86.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of -0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

Bioqual, Inc engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C.

