BitForex Token (BF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $783,366.00

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One BitForex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $27.68 million and $783,366.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitForex Token has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006364 BTC.

About BitForex Token

BF is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,285,159,836 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.