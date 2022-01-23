BitSend (BSD) Trading 41.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $50,417.41 and $3.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitSend has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.00270342 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015784 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006613 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002372 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,053,087 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

