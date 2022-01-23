BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Bank of America cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

