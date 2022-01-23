BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Up 2%

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.85 and last traded at $60.53. Approximately 3,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,204,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.
BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.
The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81.
In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $3,758,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
Read More: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.