BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Up 2%

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.85 and last traded at $60.53. Approximately 3,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,204,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $3,758,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

