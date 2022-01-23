BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,266,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 737,370 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.25% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $416,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

