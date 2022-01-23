BlackRock Inc. Has $398.72 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 568,089 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.49% of Progress Software worth $398,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 34.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

