BlackRock Inc. Has $405.02 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,983 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.80% of IPG Photonics worth $405,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $147.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $257.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.