BlackRock Inc. Sells 170,741 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,223,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170,741 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.61% of ONE Gas worth $394,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ONE Gas by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.