BlackRock Inc. Sells 670,051 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,944,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670,051 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.99% of American Equity Investment Life worth $382,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 519,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 202,982 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 307,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

