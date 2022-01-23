Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Shares Up 10%

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON)’s stock price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 175,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 180,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$7.40 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82.

About Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

