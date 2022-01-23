Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 141,500 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2,936.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up about 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.06.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.