Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 227,131 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1,014.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,131 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $62.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

