Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 70,744 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,744 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $80,987,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $150.90 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.87 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.13.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

