Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Acquires Shares of 1,400 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $156.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.10. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.39.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total transaction of $2,945,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

