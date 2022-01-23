Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOIRF opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95. Boiron has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Get Boiron alerts:

About Boiron

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary, proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat flu like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and muscle aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and SÃ©datif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Boiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.