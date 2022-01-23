Bokf Na Invests $1.14 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHD opened at $103.40 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.38.

In related news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

