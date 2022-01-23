Bokf Na Invests $1.17 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 58.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 164,982 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 61.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 84,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $52.02 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.23) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

