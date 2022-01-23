Bokf Na Invests $1.26 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 136.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,902.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

