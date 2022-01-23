Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Hess by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hess by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after purchasing an additional 439,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HES shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

HES opened at $87.69 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.17.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

