Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells $1,806,810.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,345.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 256.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,323.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,321.93.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,061,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Booking by 152.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Booking by 62.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 37.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.