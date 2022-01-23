BOSAGORA (BOA) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $38.82 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOSAGORA Profile

BOSAGORA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

