Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $31,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,390 shares of company stock worth $11,258,116 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

