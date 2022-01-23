Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.42. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

NYSE BYD traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $56.44. 1,258,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,878. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after buying an additional 127,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

