Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Brady worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Brady by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brady Co. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

