BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Head to Head Contrast

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

83.0% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 51.65% 50.38% 34.84% BridgeBio Pharma -939.99% N/A -58.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $8.50 billion 7.86 $3.51 billion $62.63 9.92 BridgeBio Pharma $8.25 million 183.77 -$448.72 million ($3.91) -2.63

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and BridgeBio Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1 5 12 0 2.61 BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 8 0 3.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $729.53, suggesting a potential upside of 17.40%. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus target price of $55.29, suggesting a potential upside of 436.75%. Given BridgeBio Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BridgeBio Pharma is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats BridgeBio Pharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

