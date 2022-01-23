Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
Corning stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.
About Corning
Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.
