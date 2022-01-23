Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

