Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEO opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

