Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,399 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 167.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $150,718,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $246.33 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $256.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.20 and a 200 day moving average of $228.85. The company has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.81.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.