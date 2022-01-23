Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $215,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,907,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,243,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,788,000 after purchasing an additional 381,095 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 7.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ferrari by 18.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,060,000 after buying an additional 195,502 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock opened at $232.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $183.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.39 and its 200-day moving average is $233.52.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.