Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $251,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

